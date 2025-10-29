Deputy PM of Belarus arrives in Gizil Kangarli village in Azerbaijan's Agdam district

Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Natalia Petkevich has visited the Gizil Kangarli village in the Aghdam district as part of her visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Petkevich inspected the destruction caused in the village during the years of Armenian occupation.

The deputy prime minister also reviewed the master plan for the construction of an agro-town, which will be located in the village of Gizil Kangarli.

In May 2024, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced the country's readiness to build an agro-town in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. In October 2024, the Ministries of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and Belarus signed a Roadmap on joint actions to develop agricultural production in the village of Gizil Kangarli.