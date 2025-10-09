Deputy Minister: Türkiye ready to help clarify fate of missing Azerbaijanis

Türkiye is ready to take part in efforts to clarify the fate of missing Azerbaijanis, Zafer Tarikdaroglu, Turkish Deputy Minister of Family and Social Services, said at the international conference in Baku titled "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons."

Report quotes him as saying ongoing conflicts around the world have led to large numbers of people going missing and being separated from their families: "For example, during the Korean War, Türkiye sacrificed over 2,000 martyrs, and 167 of our citizens went missing. To this day, there is no information about their fate. We are unequivocally against wars and conflicts."

The deputy minister also recalled that more than 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens went missing during the unresolved Karabakh conflict: "We are ready to actively participate in efforts to clarify the fate of our brothers. These figures are not just statistics-they represent the stories of families left in darkness."