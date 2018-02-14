Department chief: Azerbaijan actively participates in Council of Europe projects on reforming legal system

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan actively participates in the Council of Europe projects on reforming its own legal system.

Report informs, Chief of the Human Rights Policy and Cooperation Department at the Council of Europe Mikhail Lobov said at the presentation of the project "Support to Initiatives for Justice Reforms in Azerbaijan" in Baku.

"Azerbaijan is a full member of the Council of Europe, which actively participates in projects to reform the legal system," Lobov said.

According to him, the new project is a symbol of joint cooperation between the Council of Europe and Azerbaijan.

He stressed that joint projects with Azerbaijan were aimed mainly at holding various trainings in the field of justice, which produced good results and trained hundreds of judges and candidates for judges on numerous issues.

In turn, Rector of Justice Academy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elchin Khalafov said that over the past years the republic has carried out a large-scale work to improve the sphere of justice. In particular, he pointed out that the transparency of the work of judges was improved, professionalism of workers in the sphere of justice was raised, and the Legal Council was created.

According to him, European experience in case law is extremely valuable for Azerbaijan.

Political affairs officer of the US Embassy William Solley noted that the United States supported the independence and development of Azerbaijan for 25 years.

"State institutions and individual citizens of the country have benefited from cooperation with the United States in the framework of various programs," Solley said.

He pointed out that in all this time around $ 1.3 bln were allocated within the framework of various US programs in Azerbaijan.

"According to the national strategy of President Donald Trump, the US promotes the development of relations with those countries that share goals and interests of the United States. Azerbaijan is one of such partners”, Solley added.