    Delegations of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia to inspect North–South Transport Corridor infrastructure

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 11:17
    Delegations of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia to inspect North–South Transport Corridor infrastructure

    Delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia will conduct a joint inspection of key infrastructure facilities of the North–South International Transport Corridor tomorrow.

    According to Report, during the trilateral meeting held today in Baku, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said the delegations are headed by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev from the Azerbaijani side, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksei Overchuk from the Russian side, and Minister of Transport and Urban Development Farzana Sadegh from the Iranian side.

    trilateral meeting Shahin Mustafayev Aleksei Overchuk North-South
    Azərbaycan, İran və Rusiya rəsmiləri sabah Şimal-Cənub dəhlizinin infrastrukturuna baxış keçirəcək
    Делегации Азербайджана, Ирана и России ознакомятся с инфраструктурой МТК Север-Юг

