Delegations of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia to inspect North–South Transport Corridor infrastructure

Delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia will conduct a joint inspection of key infrastructure facilities of the North–South International Transport Corridor tomorrow.

According to Report, during the trilateral meeting held today in Baku, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said the delegations are headed by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev from the Azerbaijani side, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksei Overchuk from the Russian side, and Minister of Transport and Urban Development Farzana Sadegh from the Iranian side.