    Decision to launch OTS+ format signed at OTS Summit

    At the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), a decision was signed to initiate the OTS+ format, Report informs, citing the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

    In addition, following the event, the leaders of the participating countries signed several key documents, including the Gabala Declaration of the Organization of Turkic States and a decision to strengthen the international organization TURKSOY.

