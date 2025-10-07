Decision to launch OTS+ format signed at OTS Summit
Foreign policy
- 07 October, 2025
- 16:40
At the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), a decision was signed to initiate the OTS+ format, Report informs, citing the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.
In addition, following the event, the leaders of the participating countries signed several key documents, including the Gabala Declaration of the Organization of Turkic States and a decision to strengthen the international organization TURKSOY.
Latest News
18:10
Photo
Exhibition showcases halal industry at AZHAB ForumBusiness
18:01
BTK customs digitalization discussed at trilateral meeting in IstanbulBusiness
17:50
Syrian army and SDF reach ceasefire deal in Aleppo city following clashesOther countries
17:42
CBA: Azerbaijani businesses prefer bank financingFinance
17:37
Building partly collapses in central Madrid, injuring 3Other countries
17:33
ICD: Sukuk will help Azerbaijani companies access new borrowing marketsFinance
17:31
ITFC: Islamic finance benefits from global crisesFinance
17:28
Slovak leader announces deal with US on new nuclear reactorOther countries
17:24