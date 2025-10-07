Days of Turkmen culture to be held in Azerbaijan
- 07 October, 2025
- 15:05
Days of Turkmen Culture are planned to be held in Azerbaijan in the near future, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People"s Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala.
Report quotes him as saying efforts are underway to develop the carpet-weaving traditions of the two peoples:
"We are working on reviving the ancient art of horse breeding, especially the Akhal-Teke and Karabakh horse breeds. Turkmenistan is always ready to establish high-level relations with the OTS member states," he said.
