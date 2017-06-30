PACE monitoring co-rapporteurs will pay next visit to Azerbaijan

© Report.az

Strasbourg. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Co-rapporteurs of Monitoring Committee of Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Stefan Schennach and César Florin Preda will visit Baku in September.

S. Schennach told Report’s France Bureau that the preliminary version of the report on democratic institutions in Azerbaijan will be ready in September.

Co-rapporteur said they will present the report during their visit to Azerbaijan: “The final version of the document will be available until the autumn session of the PACE in October”.

The report is scheduled to be discussed at the PACE autumn session in October.

Notably, co-rapporteurs visited Azerbaijan on June 12-14. During the visit, they met with President Ilham Aliyev, Speaker of the Parliament Ogtay Asadov, Minister of Justice Fikrat Mammadov, Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE, Deputy Prosecutor General, Supreme and Constitutional Court chairmen, representatives of the State Security Service and Ombudsman's Office. At the same time, S. Schennach and C. Preda met with representatives of civil society, lawyers and representatives of other oppositional parties.