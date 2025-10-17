Date of Estonian Foreign Minister's visit to Azerbaijan revealed
Foreign policy
- 17 October, 2025
- 19:30
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna is to visit Azerbaijan on October 22, Bretty Sarapuu, Media Advisor at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Report.
Sarapuu stated that the the minister will travel to Azerbaijan with an Estonian business delegation, with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations-particularly in the area of economic cooperation-and expressing support for the progress made in the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace process following the joint declaration signed by the leaders of both countries in Washington.
Latest News
19:30
Date of Estonian Foreign Minister's visit to Azerbaijan revealedForeign policy
19:21
Draft state budget for next year submitted to Milli MajlisDomestic policy
19:08
Aircraft of Uzbekistan Airways makes emergency landing at Baku airportInfrastructure
19:03
Photo
Preparations for OIC summit to be held in Azerbaijan next year discussedOther
18:50
Over 150 criminal groups neutralized in Azerbaijan in nine monthsIncident
18:39
Azerbaijan establishes embassy in BahrainForeign policy
18:18
UN World Food Programme increases deliveries to Gaza to 560 tons of food per dayOther countries
18:07
Photo
Concert held in Fuzuli to mark city dayCulture
18:00
Photo