Date of Estonian Foreign Minister's visit to Azerbaijan revealed

    Foreign policy
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 19:30
    Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna is to visit Azerbaijan on October 22, Bretty Sarapuu, Media Advisor at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Report.

    Sarapuu stated that the the minister will travel to Azerbaijan with an Estonian business delegation, with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations-particularly in the area of economic cooperation-and expressing support for the progress made in the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace process following the joint declaration signed by the leaders of both countries in Washington.

