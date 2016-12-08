 Top
    Czech FM emphazises importance of solving Karabakh conflict on basis of agreed principles

    Lubomir Zaoralek: It is necessary to maintain existing negotiating formats

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ It is necessary to find solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of agreed principles.

    Report informs, Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek said at the 23rd session of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Hamburg.

    According to him, it is necessary to maintain existing negotiation formats.

    He also called for the restoration of territorial integrity of Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia within their internationally recognized borders.

