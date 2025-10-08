Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Croatia, Azerbaijan hailed as strategic partners and close friends

    Foreign policy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 15:08
    Croatia, Azerbaijan hailed as strategic partners and close friends

    Croatia and Azerbaijan are strategic partners and close friends, bound by strong political and economic ties, said Croatian Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandroković during a joint briefing with his Azerbaijani counterpart Sahiba Gafarova, Report informs.

    Jandroković emphasized that the partnership is built on intensive political dialogue and dynamic economic cooperation.

    "Croatia recognizes and welcomes Azerbaijan's remarkable economic achievements, as well as its growing influence not only in the South Caucasus but also beyond the region," he stated.

    The Croatian speaker noted that in his upcoming meeting with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the focus will be on exploring the potential for expanding bilateral economic and institutional cooperation.

    "There is every reason to be satisfied with the steady growth in our mutual trade volume. Cooperation in the energy sector is especially significant, with SOCAR playing an important role in crude oil processing in Croatia," Jandroković added.

    He also mentioned that the next session of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation is expected to be held in Zagreb next year.

    Croatia aims to further diversify trade, strengthen ties between businesses, and boost mutual investments. "It's encouraging that business and investment forums have been held in both Baku and Zagreb over the past two years," he said.

    Jandroković invited Speaker Sahiba Gafarova to visit Croatia, noting: "By connecting our parliaments, we are also bringing our peoples and cultures closer together."

