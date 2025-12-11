Painting that introduced 'Star Wars' to world fetches $3.9M at auction

The painting that introduced "Star Wars" to the world nearly 50 years ago - and was reproduced in an iconic movie poster - sold at auction on Wednesday for $3.875 million, Report informs via ABC News.

The acrylic and airbrush painting by the artist and movie poster designer Tom Jung first appeared in newspaper advertisements on May 13, 1977, a little less than two weeks before the space epic created by George Lucas opened. It also adorned billboards, magazine ads and theater programs.

"For most of America, this was the first time they got a glimpse of the galaxy far, far away," said Charles Epting, the director of pop culture and historical consignments at Heritage Auctions.

"Star Wars" producer Gary Kurtz kept the original painting and hung it on his office wall before passing it down to his daughter. The Kurtz family later put the work up for sale at the Dallas headquarters of Heritage Auctions, where bidding started at $1 million.

The sale set records for highest selling piece of memorabilia from the film franchise, and in general, for any movie poster artwork, Epting said. The buyer, whose winning bid came in through the website, has chosen to keep his identity private.

Prior to this, the highest price for franchise memorabilia was Darth Vader"s lightsaber which sold at auction for $3.6 million.