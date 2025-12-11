Qarabag keeper Kochalski's save named among Champions League best
Football
- 11 December, 2025
- 11:19
UEFA has included Qarabag FK goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski's impressive stop among the best saves of the UEFA Champions League matchday 6, Report informs.
According to UEFA's website, the 25-year-old goalie's crucial save in Baku during the game against Dutch side Ajax was selected for the competition's top seven saves of the matchday.
Despite Kochalski's standout performance, Qarabag suffered a 2–4 defeat to Ajax.
