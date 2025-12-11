Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Qarabag keeper Kochalski's save named among Champions League best

    Football
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 11:19
    Qarabag keeper Kochalski's save named among Champions League best

    UEFA has included Qarabag FK goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski's impressive stop among the best saves of the UEFA Champions League matchday 6, Report informs.

    According to UEFA's website, the 25-year-old goalie's crucial save in Baku during the game against Dutch side Ajax was selected for the competition's top seven saves of the matchday.

    Despite Kochalski's standout performance, Qarabag suffered a 2–4 defeat to Ajax.

    Video
