    BP implements new digital monitoring platform in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 11:44
    BP implements new digital monitoring platform in Azerbaijan

    BP has implemented a new digital monitoring platform - Abriox Remote Monitoring System (RMS) in Azerbaijan to increase pipeline safety, David Bezhitadze, Corrosion and Materials Engineer at BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Ltd, stated this at the Asset Integrity, Corrosion and Coatings Conference 2025 held in Baku.

    According to Bezhitadze, the RMS system allows for real-time monitoring of electrical indicators in pipelines and the operation of transformer-rectifier devices, providing significant safety advantages: "RMS allows us to see changes in pipelines instantly and identify risks in a timely manner. Thanks to this system, both safety is strengthened and operational decision-making becomes more effective."

    He added that the new monitoring technology enables more accurate collection of protection indicators and immediate identification of abnormal situations: "Currently, the RMS system is being applied to BP's main pipelines passing through Azerbaijan's territory and plays an important role in the company's pipeline integrity protection strategy."

