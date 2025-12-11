Fire in two-story building in Istanbul leaves 3 children dead

A fire broke out on the first floor of a two-story building in the Pendik district of Istanbul, Türkiye, Report informs via TRT Haber.

It was stated that four children were inside the house at the time of the fire.

Three of the children could not be saved despite being taken to the hospital, while the fourth remains in critical condition.

It was reported that apart from the children, no one else was in the house during the incident.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.