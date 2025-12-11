Fire in two-story building in Istanbul leaves 3 children dead
Region
- 11 December, 2025
- 11:10
A fire broke out on the first floor of a two-story building in the Pendik district of Istanbul, Türkiye, Report informs via TRT Haber.
It was stated that four children were inside the house at the time of the fire.
Three of the children could not be saved despite being taken to the hospital, while the fourth remains in critical condition.
It was reported that apart from the children, no one else was in the house during the incident.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Latest News
12:48
Minister: Attacks on Caspian Pipeline Consortium reduced Kazakhstan's output by almost 500,000 tonsEnergy
12:42
Tokayev: Constructive political dialogue established between Astana, TehranRegion
12:33
Azerbaijan congratulates Burkina Faso on National DayForeign policy
12:27
Myanmar junta air strike on hospital kills 31Other countries
12:24
Mykhailo Podolyak: Zelenskyy should run for second termOther countries
12:16
Photo
Azerbaijan, Syria discuss cooperation in media, communicationsMedia
12:10
Azerbaijan's Central Bank freezes Paysis' operations amid investigation into illegal gamblingFinance
11:55
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan security council secretaries mull closer cooperationDomestic policy
11:48