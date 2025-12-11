Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan security council secretaries mull closer cooperation

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Domestic policy
    11 December, 2025
    11:55
    Secretary of Azerbaijan's Security Council, Ramil Usubov, has met with Viktor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of Uzbekistan, who is on a visit to Baku, Report informs.

    According to the Azerbaijani Security Council, the sides emphasized the growing importance of cooperation and joint efforts amid rising global confrontations and military-political challenges. They noted that, in line with the political will of presidents Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, strategic partnership and practical cooperation between the two brotherly nations continue to expand across various fields.

    During the meeting, both officials highlighted the importance of strengthening and deepening ties in military and military-technical areas, including the exchange of experience. They expressed confidence that these efforts would create new opportunities for safeguarding stability and security not only in the South Caucasus but across Central Asia as well.

    Azərbaycan və Özbəkistan Təhlükəsizlik şuraları katiblərinin görüşü keçirilib
    Секретари СБ Азербайджана и Узбекистана обсудили укрепление связей в военно-технической сфере

