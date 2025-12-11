OTS energy ministers to meet in Uzbekistan in 2026

The sixth meeting of the energy ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will take place in Uzbekistan in 2026, Report informs.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, the agreement was reached at the conclusion of the fifth meeting of OTS energy ministers held in Istanbul.

The session was attended by representatives of the energy authorities of Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan, as well as the organization's secretary-general. Hungary and Northern Cyprus participated as observers.

Participants emphasized that cooperation among Turkic states, including in the fuel-energy sector, is advancing to a new level through the initiatives of national leaders.

Discussions covered the development of energy cooperation, regional energy security, sustainable energy sources, support for green energy projects, integration of energy networks, and new investment opportunities.