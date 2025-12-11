Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    OTS energy ministers to meet in Uzbekistan in 2026

    Energy
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 11:34
    OTS energy ministers to meet in Uzbekistan in 2026

    The sixth meeting of the energy ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will take place in Uzbekistan in 2026, Report informs.

    According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, the agreement was reached at the conclusion of the fifth meeting of OTS energy ministers held in Istanbul.

    The session was attended by representatives of the energy authorities of Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan, as well as the organization's secretary-general. Hungary and Northern Cyprus participated as observers.

    Participants emphasized that cooperation among Turkic states, including in the fuel-energy sector, is advancing to a new level through the initiatives of national leaders.

    Discussions covered the development of energy cooperation, regional energy security, sustainable energy sources, support for green energy projects, integration of energy networks, and new investment opportunities.

    Organization of Turkic States Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy Turkiye Kazakhstan Azerbaijan Kyrgyzstan Turkmenistan Turkic states
    Özbəkistan TDT-yə üzv ölkələrin energetika nazirlərinin növbəti iclasına ev sahibliyi edəcək
    Узбекистан примет следующее заседание министров энергетики ОТГ

    Latest News

    12:48

    Minister: Attacks on Caspian Pipeline Consortium reduced Kazakhstan's output by almost 500,000 tons

    Energy
    12:42

    Tokayev: Constructive political dialogue established between Astana, Tehran

    Region
    12:33

    Azerbaijan congratulates Burkina Faso on National Day

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Myanmar junta air strike on hospital kills 31

    Other countries
    12:24

    Mykhailo Podolyak: Zelenskyy should run for second term

    Other countries
    12:16
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Syria discuss cooperation in media, communications

    Media
    12:10

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank freezes Paysis' operations amid investigation into illegal gambling

    Finance
    11:55

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan security council secretaries mull closer cooperation

    Domestic policy
    11:48

    US dollar strengthens after Fed meeting

    Finance
    All News Feed