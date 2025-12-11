US dollar strengthens after Fed meeting

The US dollar strengthened against other major global currencies, such as the yen and the euro, as the US Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year took place yesterday, removing any uncertainty regarding the country's monetary policy, Report informs referring to trading data.

The euro fell to $1.1687 against the dollar, down from the previous close of $1.1696.

The dollar rose to 156.07 yen against the yen, up from 155.91 yen.

The dollar index (a measure of a basket of currencies of six US trading partners) rose 0.08% to 98.73. Earlier on Thursday, the results of the US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting were announced. Following its December meeting, the regulator again lowered the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 3.5-3.75% per annum.