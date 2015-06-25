 Top
    Council of Europe anti-torture Committee visits Azerbaijan

    At the end of the visit, the delegation presented the Azerbaijani authorities the findings on preliminary observations

    Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation of the Council of Europe's Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) carried out an ad hoc visit to Azerbaijan from 15 to 22 June 2015.

    Report informs the objective of the visit was to examine the situation of sentenced prisoners. To this end, the delegation visited Penitentiary Establishments Nos. 6 and 14, as well as the Correctional Establishment for Juveniles in Baku.
    In the course of the visit, the delegation met Fikrat Mammadov, Minister of Justice, and senior officials from the Ministry of Justice, the Penitentiary Service and the Prosecutor General’s Office. It also met Elmira Suleymanova, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudswoman), and staff of the National Preventive Mechanism department of her Office.

