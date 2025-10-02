Costa calls Azerbaijan-Armenia peace important moment for Europe
Foreign policy
- 02 October, 2025
- 13:01
European Council President Antonio Costa has called peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia an important moment for Europe, Report informs.
He was speaking at the opening of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen.
"I also want to congratulate the President of Azerbaijan [Ilham Aliyev] and the Prime Minister of Armenia [Nikol Pashinyan]. I believe that the peace you have achieved is an important moment for Europe. It demonstrates that peace is possible, and we should continue to work for it," Costa noted.
