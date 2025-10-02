Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Costa calls Azerbaijan-Armenia peace important moment for Europe

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 13:01
    Costa calls Azerbaijan-Armenia peace important moment for Europe

    European Council President Antonio Costa has called peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia an important moment for Europe, Report informs.

    He was speaking at the opening of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen.

    "I also want to congratulate the President of Azerbaijan [Ilham Aliyev] and the Prime Minister of Armenia [Nikol Pashinyan]. I believe that the peace you have achieved is an important moment for Europe. It demonstrates that peace is possible, and we should continue to work for it," Costa noted.

    Koşta: Azərbaycan və Ermənistan arasında sülh Avropa üçün vacib məqamdır
    Кошта назвал мир между Азербайджаном и Арменией важным моментом для Европы

