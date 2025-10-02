Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen shared posts about their meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Copenhagen, describing the discussion as "constructive."

According to Report, both Costa and von der Leyen published their statements on their X accounts.

"We had a very constructive discussion with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today. We congratulated Azerbaijan on the recent historic breakthrough achieved with Armenia in Washington with the support of US President Trump. It's a major step toward lasting peace in the region. We value Azerbaijan as an important partner and we are committed to strengthening our ties. We will continue to invest in regional connectivity - in transport, energy, and digital - through our Global Gateway strategy," they said.

