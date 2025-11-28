Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Cooperation Committee on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan, UAE holds its first meeting

    Foreign policy
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 13:59
    Cooperation Committee on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan, UAE holds its first meeting

    The first meeting of the Cooperation Committee on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates has been held in Abu Dhabi, Report informs referring to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

    The committee was established in accordance with the Joint Declaration on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE, signed on September 16, 2025.

    The committee is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and UAE Minister of State Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri.

    Meetings of the subcommittees on political, economic, humanitarian, defense, law enforcement, energy, and sustainable development were held. Current cooperation, proposals for expansion, and potential projects were discussed.

    A separate meeting between Rafiyev and Saeed Al Hajeri was held first, followed by an expanded meeting with representatives of agencies and ambassadors.

    The co-chairs expressed their expectations for specific results and the agreement on a roadmap and work plan. The modalities and schedule for subsequent meetings were approved.

    The meeting emphasized the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE and the key role of mutual visits between the heads of state.

    Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the Ministries of Economy, Energy, Justice, Defense, Internal Affairs, Digital Development and Transport, Science and Education, Culture, Agriculture, the State Tourism Agency, SOCAR, and the Azerbaijan Investment Holding participated in the meeting.

    Azerbaijan UAE tourism
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və BƏƏ arasında Hərtərəfli Strateji Tərəfdaşlıq üzrə Əməkdaşlıq Komitəsinin ilk iclası keçirilib
    Photo
    Состоялось первое заседание Комитета сотрудничества по всеобъемлющему стратегическому партнерству между Азербайджаном и ОАЭ

    Latest News

    14:51
    Photo

    Another 13 families resettled in Khidirli village of Aghdam district receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    14:38

    Azerbaijan sees record number of student participation in knowledge competitions

    Education and science
    14:36

    Case of Karen Hovhannisyan accused of terrorism in Khankandi sent to court

    Domestic policy
    14:17
    Photo

    Azerbaijan relocates 16 more families to Girmizi Bazar settlement in Khojavand

    Domestic policy
    14:07

    CBA: New state program in Azerbaijan to expand financial inclusion in 5 main directions

    Finance
    14:01

    Azerbaijan collects over 300,000 manats in additional customs payments this year

    Business
    13:59
    Photo

    Cooperation Committee on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan, UAE holds its first meeting

    Foreign policy
    13:50

    25 observers from Azerbaijan to monitor elections in Kyrgyzstan

    Foreign policy
    13:48

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed