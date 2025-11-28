Cooperation Committee on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan, UAE holds its first meeting

The first meeting of the Cooperation Committee on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates has been held in Abu Dhabi, Report informs referring to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The committee was established in accordance with the Joint Declaration on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE, signed on September 16, 2025.

The committee is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and UAE Minister of State Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri.

Meetings of the subcommittees on political, economic, humanitarian, defense, law enforcement, energy, and sustainable development were held. Current cooperation, proposals for expansion, and potential projects were discussed.

A separate meeting between Rafiyev and Saeed Al Hajeri was held first, followed by an expanded meeting with representatives of agencies and ambassadors.

The co-chairs expressed their expectations for specific results and the agreement on a roadmap and work plan. The modalities and schedule for subsequent meetings were approved.

The meeting emphasized the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE and the key role of mutual visits between the heads of state.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the Ministries of Economy, Energy, Justice, Defense, Internal Affairs, Digital Development and Transport, Science and Education, Culture, Agriculture, the State Tourism Agency, SOCAR, and the Azerbaijan Investment Holding participated in the meeting.