    Consul Zabi Akhundov visits Azerbaijani child in Iraq

    Child's grandfather and other relatives identified in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Zabi Akhundov, Consul of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Iraq, has visited the Azerbaijani child named Abdulla, who is kept in the Iraqi orphanage, tried to talk to him with care and politely.

    Report informs citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the child's grandfather and other relatives were identified in Azerbaijan.

    The Azerbaijani Embassy to Iraq continues official correspondence and contacts with relevant government agencies of the country to identify the child's parents and relatives in Azerbaijan, as well as bringing him to Azerbaijan and handing over to them.

    "The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Iraq keeps in focus the issues related to the Azerbaijani citizens facing similar situations in Iraq and provides necessary consular assistance, continues contacts with relevant Iraqi agencies", the ministry said.

