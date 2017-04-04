Consul General: State of Azerbaijani wounded in St. Petersburg metro blast is moderate

Moscow. 4 April. REPORT.AZ / Russian citizen of Azerbaijani nationality Dilbara Aliyeva died as a result of terrorist attack in the St. Petersburg metro.

Russian Bureau of Report was informed by the Azerbaijan`s Consul General to Saint Petersburg Sultan Gasimov.

According to him, staff of the Consulate General attended the identification of the deceased Dilbara Aliyeva in morgue. He also confirmed that Zaur Valiyev, one of the wounded in the explosion, is also Azerbaijani.

"At the moment he is in the surgical department of the II Janelidze Research Institute. Doctors assess his state as moderate. Employees of the Consulate General are in hospital, where they talk with the personnel and relatives of the wounded. Zaur Veliyev is from Ganja, but he is a citizen of the Russian Federation", Sultan Gasimov said.