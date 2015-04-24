Conference of Regional and Local Authorities of Eastern Partnership held in Brussels

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Conference of regional and local authorities for the Eastern Partnership (CORLEAP), aimed at supporting municipal development programs of member countries, held in Brussels.

Report informs referring to ENPI center, during the conference, participants discussed measures to support the development of municipalities in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus, EU initiatives in this area for 2015-2016.

CORLEAP was established by the Committee of Regions in 2011 and brings together 36 regional and local elected representatives of the EU and the countries of the Eastern Partnership.