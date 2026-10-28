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    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss economic, trade and customs cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 18:52
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss economic, trade and customs cooperation

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Aslanov has discussed economic, trade and customs cooperation with Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.

    Report informs that Azerbaijan's Embassy in Türkiye shared the information on X.

    "The meeting addressed cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the fields of the economy, trade and customs," the embassy said.

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