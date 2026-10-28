Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss economic, trade and customs cooperation
Foreign policy
- 28 October, 2026
- 18:52
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Aslanov has discussed economic, trade and customs cooperation with Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.
Report informs that Azerbaijan's Embassy in Türkiye shared the information on X.
"The meeting addressed cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the fields of the economy, trade and customs," the embassy said.
Türkiyə-Azərbaycan əməkdaşlığına dair məsələlər müzakirə edilib
Азербайджан и Турция обсудили вопросы сотрудничества в сфере экономики
Latest News
19:06
UK pledges additional £10 billion in aid to Ukraine, Zelenskyy saysOther countries
18:52
Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss economic, trade and customs cooperationForeign policy
18:42
Photo
Azerbaijan, Rwanda discuss prospects for cultural cooperationCultural policy
18:31
AzeriCard's new scoring product to help lenders analyze payment behaviorFinance
18:23
TURKPA chief, Turkish vice president discuss Azerbaijan–Türkiye tiesForeign policy
18:15
Azerbaijan's financial sector lacks a single reliable data source, official saysFinance
17:53
Azerbaijan's new Chinese-built trains to mainly serve Baku–Gazakh routeInfrastructure
17:49
Baku meeting to strengthen anti-corruption cooperation, official saysForeign policy
17:39
Adjara's culture minister proposes creating joint youth orchestra with Azerbaijan - ExclusiveForeign policy