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    UK pledges additional £10 billion in aid to Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

    Other countries
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 19:06
    UK pledges additional £10 billion in aid to Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

    The United Kingdom has decided to provide Ukraine with an additional £10 billion ($13.2 billion) in financial assistance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

    Report informs that Zelenskyy announced the decision on social media following a conversation with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

    "Today, the United Kingdom made an important decision to provide an additional £10 billion in financial assistance: £7 billion ($9.3 billion) in economic support over the next three years and a further £3 billion ($3.9 billion) through the UK's export support program, primarily for supplies of much-needed weapons to strengthen the protection of lives," he wrote.

    He added that the package would supplement the annual assistance London already provides to Kyiv.

    Zelenskyy said the conversation also covered sanctions policy toward Russia and expressed confidence that the UK would maintain its principled position on the issue.

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    Britaniya Ukraynaya 13,2 milyard dollar ayıracaq
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