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    AzeriCard's new scoring product to help lenders analyze payment behavior

    Finance
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 18:31
    AzeriCard's new scoring product to help lenders analyze payment behavior

    A new scoring product will enable credit institutions to analyze customers' payment behavior, said Zakir Ahmadov, deputy chairman of AzeriCard's Management Board and chief business and support officer.

    Report informs that he was speaking at the 12th Investment and Sustainable Development in Microfinance Conference, organized by the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA) in Baku.

    He said the product would help banks and nonbank credit institutions improve their existing scoring models.

    "Based on customers' payment behavior, it becomes possible to determine more accurately which scoring group they belong to and when they may fall behind on payments. I believe it would be advisable to begin using this product.

    "We also offer certain capabilities for nonbank credit institutions during the lending process. These enable customers to be identified remotely and online, without an in-person meeting. This identification mechanism can also enable customers to use digital and other bank cards," Ahmadov said.

    Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA) Azericard
    Zakir Əhmədov: "Yeni skorinq məhsulu müştərilərin ödəniş davranışlarının təhlilinə imkan verəcək"
    Закир Ахмедов: Новый скоринговый продукт позволит анализировать платежное поведение клиентов
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