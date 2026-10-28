Azerbaijan, Rwanda discuss prospects for cultural cooperation
Cultural policy
- 28 October, 2026
- 18:42
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Azerbaijan's Culture Minister Adil Karimli met with Rwanda's Minister of Youth and Arts Jean Nepo Abdallah Utumatwishima on October 28 on the sidelines of the seventh World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.
The Ministry of Culture told Report that Karimli thanked Rwanda for its high-level representation at the forum.
Noting that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation supports the restoration of cultural, educational and social infrastructure in Rwanda, Karimli highlighted prospects for cultural cooperation between the two countries.
The Rwandan minister thanked Azerbaijan for the invitation and emphasized the relevance of the forum's theme.
The sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.
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