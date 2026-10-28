A joint youth orchestra uniting young performers and musicians from Adjara and Baku may become one of the promising projects of cultural cooperation between Adjara and Azerbaijan, Minister of Culture of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara (Georgia), UNESCO Artist for Peace, and international-level pianist Elisso Bolkvadze told Report on the sidelines of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

"An interesting project could be the creation of a joint youth orchestra with the participation of young artists and musicians from Adjara and Azerbaijan. Such a project would be very useful as it would allow young musicians from our regions to perform together," she said.

Bolkvadze added that the Ministry of Culture of Adjara is already working on creating a new youth orchestra, which opens up additional opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan.

According to her, the parties also intend to intensify interaction in the theatrical and musical spheres, as well as in the preservation and popularization of cultural heritage.

"Azerbaijan and Georgia are friendly countries and strategic partners bound by close relations for many years. Cultural ties between our countries have always existed. Azerbaijani and Georgian artists, singers, and creative groups have regularly performed in Baku. I have repeatedly performed in Azerbaijan myself, including at the festival in Gabala," the minister noted.

One of the areas for further cooperation, according to her, could be exchanges between theater troupes.

"Azerbaijani theaters could come to Adjara, and our theaters - to Azerbaijan," Bolkvadze explained.

She also announced plans to hold an event dedicated to carpet art by the end of June. During her visit to one of Baku's museums, the minister became better acquainted with Azerbaijan's rich carpet heritage.

"It would be very interesting to present the history and technique of Azerbaijani carpet weaving in Georgia, as well as talk about our traditions. I am sure we have much to share with each other," she emphasized.

Speaking about the role of art in strengthening mutual understanding between peoples, Bolkvadze noted that music and culture are capable of overcoming language and cultural barriers.

"Cultural diplomacy is of great importance, especially in the modern world where there are many conflicts. It is music and art that help unite people regardless of language and cultural differences," the minister stated.

According to her, the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in Baku clearly demonstrates how culture can unite people.

Gulnar Mahmudova, Nihat Pir