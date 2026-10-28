Baku meeting to strengthen anti-corruption cooperation, official says

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The meeting held in Baku will strengthen cooperation in combating corruption, said Tugay Rahimli, assistant to Azerbaijan's prosecutor general for special assignments.

Report informs that Rahimli made the remarks to journalists following the third high-level meeting of heads of anti-corruption agencies from Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states.

"More than 250 participants have gathered in Baku today, representing 46 member and observer states and eight international organizations. The main objectives of today's meeting include facilitating cooperation, information sharing and exchanges of best practices in combating corruption," he said.

Rahimli noted that one of the meeting's key outcomes was the unanimous election of Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office to the bureau for a two-year term.

"This will enable us to further strengthen cooperation with our partners' anti-corruption agencies and completely eradicate corruption from society. Today's meeting will both strengthen international cooperation among member states' anti-corruption agencies and contribute to our joint efforts to combat corruption," he said.