Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    TURKPA chief, Turkish vice president discuss Azerbaijan–Türkiye ties

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 18:23
    TURKPA chief, Turkish vice president discuss Azerbaijan–Türkiye ties

    Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ramil Hasan has discussed Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations with Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

    TURKPA told Report that Yılmaz emphasized the importance of strengthening friendship, brotherhood and the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. He stressed that, as independent and strong states, the two countries should support each other and serve as a pillar for the Turkic world.

    Hasan highlighted the importance of developing the alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, ensuring mutual respect and appreciation, and further strengthening the policies pursued under the leadership of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

    He particularly emphasized Azerbaijan and Türkiye's role as standard-bearers for other Turkic states.

    Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TÜRKPA) Cevdet Yilmaz Ramil Hasan Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations
    Ramil Həsən Cevdet Yılmazla Azərbaycan-Türkiyə münasibətlərini müzakirə edib
    Рамиль Гасан обсудил с Джевдетом Йылмазом азербайджано-турецкие отношения
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    19:06
    UK pledges additional £10 billion in aid to Ukraine, Zelenskyy says
    Other countries
    18:52
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss economic, trade and customs cooperation
    Foreign policy
    18:42
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, Rwanda discuss prospects for cultural cooperation
    Cultural policy
    18:31
    AzeriCard's new scoring product to help lenders analyze payment behavior
    Finance
    18:23
    TURKPA chief, Turkish vice president discuss Azerbaijan–Türkiye ties
    Foreign policy
    18:15
    Azerbaijan's financial sector lacks a single reliable data source, official says
    Finance
    17:53
    Azerbaijan's new Chinese-built trains to mainly serve Baku–Gazakh route
    Infrastructure
    17:49
    Baku meeting to strengthen anti-corruption cooperation, official says
    Foreign policy
    17:39
    Adjara's culture minister proposes creating joint youth orchestra with Azerbaijan - Exclusive
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed