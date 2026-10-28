TURKPA chief, Turkish vice president discuss Azerbaijan–Türkiye ties

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Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ramil Hasan has discussed Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations with Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

TURKPA told Report that Yılmaz emphasized the importance of strengthening friendship, brotherhood and the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. He stressed that, as independent and strong states, the two countries should support each other and serve as a pillar for the Turkic world.

Hasan highlighted the importance of developing the alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, ensuring mutual respect and appreciation, and further strengthening the policies pursued under the leadership of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He particularly emphasized Azerbaijan and Türkiye's role as standard-bearers for other Turkic states.