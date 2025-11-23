Concrete agreements reached in Baku within Peace Bridge Initiative framework

A meeting of civil society representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in Baku, within the framework of the Peace Bridge initiative, where issues of normalizing relations between the two countries, the peace process, and the current situation were discussed, Ramil Iskandarli, Chairman of the Board of the National NGO Forum and member of the Peace Bridge initiative, which brings together civil society representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia, told Report.

Ramil Iskandarli noted that the parties discussed the role of civil society in Azerbaijan and Armenia in resuming dialogue, implementing this role in the near future, as well as joint activities that will be conducted. In addition, there was an exchange of views on current issues of interest to both civil societies within the framework of the peace process.

According to Ramil Iskandarli, an agreement was reached on expanding and intensifying cooperation in the media sphere.

"Furthermore, direct communication will be established between experts working in various fields. In general, mechanisms for informing civil society and involving it in the process were discussed, as well as organizing mutual visits within the framework of the Peace Bridge initiative. The special feature of this meeting is that it was result-oriented and yielded concrete agreements," emphasized the initiative member.

On November 21-22, a group of Armenian civil society representatives visited Azerbaijan as part of the Peace Bridge initiative. During the visit, the Armenian participants - Areg Kochinyan, Boris Navasardyan, Naira Sultanyan, Narek Minasyan, and Samvel Meliksetyan - met with their Azerbaijani colleagues: Farhad Mammadov, Rusif Huseynov, Kamala Mammadova, Ramil Iskandarli, and Fuad Abdullayev.

In addition, members of the Peace Bridge initiative held a meeting with the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev. The meeting discussed steps taken by Azerbaijan and Armenia to strengthen the peace agenda following the Washington agreements.