An Echo of Victory concert in honor of November 8, Victory Day, has been held in London, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the UK said in a statement, Report informs.

The event took place at the historic Royal College of Music, one of the world's leading conservatories. It was organized by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis Living in the United Kingdom, the British Azerbaijani Association, and Agshin Karimov.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov, diaspora representatives, artists, and compatriots living in London. High-ranking diplomats from the Turkish Embassy in the UK were also among the guests.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Elin Suleymanov congratulated the participants on November 8, Victory Day, and noted the exceptional significance of this date in the life of the Azerbaijani people. According to him, the decisive leadership, visionary policy, and strategic vision of President Ilham Aliyev played an important role in achieving the historic Victory. Under the leadership of the head of state, the Azerbaijani people united around a single goal, demonstrating cohesion and solidarity. The ambassador recalled that thousands of young people died during the Patriotic War, emphasizing that this Victory was achieved at the cost of enormous sacrifices.

Azerbaijani citizens and Azerbaijanis living in various countries around the world are currently experiencing a special period in the history of their country. The diplomat emphasized the importance of preserving the memory of this historical moment, the unity and solidarity of the people, as well as moving forward together.

In his speech, the diplomat also touched upon November 9, State Flag Day. The ambassador noted that today the Azerbaijani flag flies proudly thanks to years of struggle and self-sacrifice, emphasizing the importance of perpetuating the memory of the martyrs and keeping the tricolor flag held high.

Then, First Counsellor of the Turkish Embassy in the UK Elvan Haciefendioglu delivered a speech. He congratulated the Azerbaijani people on Victory Day. Haciefendioglu noted that the expression "One nation, two states" reflects the deep ties between the two countries, adding that Türkiye and Azerbaijan have always stood shoulder to shoulder and will continue to do so.

The event continued with an artistic program. Students of the Garabagh school and the Acapella academy, under the direction of Saadat Farziyeva, performed various musical pieces. The concert program also featured performances by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva, international competition laureate and presidential scholar pianist Vusala Babayeva, London-based talented compatriot singer Emin Eminzada, kamancha player Rasim Farziyev, and Honored Cultural Worker tar player Rafig Rustamov. They performed pieces of Azerbaijani and world music.

Azerbaijanis living in the UK who attended the concert sang the songs "Jan Garabagh", "Yasha, Azerbaijan", and others together with the musicians, sharing the joy of Victory.