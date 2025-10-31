Expert: Colonialism left deep generational scars across African nations

Colonialism has left deep, intergenerational scars among the peoples of many African countries, Professor Atanga Desmond Funwi, President of Kesmonds International University in Cameroon, said at the international conference "Belgian Colonialism: Acknowledgement and Responsibility" held in Baku.

According to him, the consequences of colonialism are still felt across Africa, particularly in Congo, where the traumas endured by ancestors continue to be passed down through generations on genetic and psychological levels.

"The experiences of torture, violence, stress, and humiliation suffered by our parents became embedded in their memory and were transmitted to future generations as genetic traits. These factors continue to shape our behavior and thinking today," Funwi said.

He noted that entrenched religious and cultural divisions in society have intensified the psychological trauma and sense of inferiority among descendants of colonial victims.

Funwi emphasized that overcoming the legacy of colonialism requires rediscovering history, strengthening education, and preserving cultural memory.

"We must write about our history, produce documentaries, and pass this knowledge to future generations. Only then can we truly understand who we are and restore our identity," the psychologist added.