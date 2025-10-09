Chiril Gaburici: Washington agreements to clarify fate of 4,000 missing persons
Foreign policy
- 09 October, 2025
- 11:22
The declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on August 8, 2025, will help clarify the fate of 4,000 missing persons, former Moldovan prime minister and member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Chiril Gaburici, said at an international conference in Baku entitled "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons," Report informs.
"The declaration signed in Washington brought an end to the conflict that lasted for years. Based on this document, the parties assumed humanitarian obligations. This gives great hope that the fate of more than 4,000 missing persons will be clarified," he noted.
