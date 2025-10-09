Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Chiril Gaburici: Washington agreements to clarify fate of 4,000 missing persons

    Foreign policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 11:22
    Chiril Gaburici: Washington agreements to clarify fate of 4,000 missing persons

    The declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on August 8, 2025, will help clarify the fate of 4,000 missing persons, former Moldovan prime minister and member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Chiril Gaburici, said at an international conference in Baku entitled "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons," Report informs.

    "The declaration signed in Washington brought an end to the conflict that lasted for years. Based on this document, the parties assumed humanitarian obligations. This gives great hope that the fate of more than 4,000 missing persons will be clarified," he noted.

    Azerbaijan Armenia Nizami Ganjavi International Center Hostages and Missing Persons
    Kiril Qaburiçi: Vaşinqton bəyannaməsi həm də itkin düşmüş 4 min şəxsin taleyinə aydınlıq gətirəcək
    Кирилл Габурич: Договоренности в Вашингтоне прояснят судьбу 4 тыс. пропавших без вести

    Latest News

    12:58

    Central Bank announces development of bill on virtual assets

    Finance
    12:56

    Ambassador: Energy co-op with Azerbaijan - one of Moldova's priorities

    Energy
    12:47

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan was first in post-Soviet space to resolve its territorial issue

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Azerbaijan's fintech association signs memorandums of understanding

    Finance
    12:43

    Azerbaijan Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani side

    Foreign policy
    12:41

    China commerce ministry adds 14 foreign entities to unreliable entity list

    Other countries
    12:32

    Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign memorandum on missing persons

    Foreign policy
    12:28
    Photo

    Creating change through art: Where climate action meets inclusion and accessibility

    Business
    12:28

    CBA: Integration of all fintechs with open banking has begun

    Finance
    All News Feed