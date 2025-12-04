Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ceyhun Bayramov discusses Azerbaijan's peace agenda with Irish minister

    Foreign policy
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 20:53
    Ceyhun Bayramov discusses Azerbaijan's peace agenda with Irish minister

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Ireland's Minister of State for European Affairs and Defense Thomas Byrne within the framework of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting in Vienna, Report informs.

    The sides discussed the positive dynamics in Azerbaijan–Ireland cooperation ahead of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026 and exchanged views on strengthening political dialogue, explore opportunities for trade, investment, innovation, and humanitarian cooperation.

    Regional developments & Azerbaijan"s peace agenda were also discussed," the Azerbaijani MFA wrote on X.

    Ireland Jeyhun Bayramov
    Ceyhun Bayramov irland nazirlə Azərbaycanın sülh gündəmini müzakirə edib
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Ирландии обсудили направления сотрудничества

