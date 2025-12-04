Ceyhun Bayramov discusses Azerbaijan's peace agenda with Irish minister

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Ireland's Minister of State for European Affairs and Defense Thomas Byrne within the framework of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting in Vienna, Report informs.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence Thomas Byrne of Ireland on the margins of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of OSCE in Vienna.

The sides discussed the positive dynamics in Azerbaijan–Ireland cooperation ahead of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026 and exchanged views on strengthening political dialogue, explore opportunities for trade, investment, innovation, and humanitarian cooperation.

Regional developments & Azerbaijan"s peace agenda were also discussed," the Azerbaijani MFA wrote on X.