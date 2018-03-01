Caspian Humanitarian Aid Center will be opened in Baku

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Caspian Humanitarian Aid Center is planned to open in Baku.

Report informs, Director of International Cooperation Department of Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations Yuri Brajnikov said.

According to him, for the first time, a Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center was set up in Nis, Serbia: “It justified our expectations. The second center was opened in Yerevan. The next center will be established in Baku”.

Brazhnikov said that such humanitarian assistance centers can be opened in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Nicaragua and Cuba.

Notably, 1 March is the International Civil Defense Day.