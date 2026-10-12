Cambodian prime minister pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev in Baku

Stay up to date with the top news!

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honor in Baku on October 12 to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Report informs.

Hun Manet laid a wreath at Heydar Aliyev's grave.

The Cambodian prime minister also paid tribute to prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, laying fresh flowers at her grave.