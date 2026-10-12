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    Cambodian prime minister pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 14:39
    Cambodian prime minister pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev in Baku

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honor in Baku on October 12 to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Report informs.

    Hun Manet laid a wreath at Heydar Aliyev's grave.

    The Cambodian prime minister also paid tribute to prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, laying fresh flowers at her grave.

    Cambodian prime minister pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev in Baku
    Cambodian prime minister pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev in Baku
    Cambodian prime minister pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev in Baku

    Heydar Aliyev Hun Manet Cambodia
    Photo
    Kambocanın Baş naziri Heydər Əliyevin məzarını ziyarət edib
    Премьер Камбоджи посетил могилу Гейдара Алиева
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