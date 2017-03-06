 Top
    Bulgarian embassy in Azerbaijan will launch poll station

    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgarian citizens residing in Azerbaijan will be able to vote for parliamentary elections on March 26.

    Report was informed in the Bulgarian Embassy in Azerbaijan, poll station will function at diplomatic office on the same date. 

    The station will be open for voters from 07:00 to 19:00 local time.

    Bulgarian citizens permanently or temporarily residing in Azerbaijan have to apply consulate department of the embassy for voting at Huseyn Javid Street 13/520.
     

