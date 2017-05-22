BSEC summit in Istanbul adopts final declaration

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ The member countries of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) have adopted a final declaration in Istanbul summit on goals and future development of the organization.

Report informs citing TASS, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a news conference.

"The summit considered issues related to our organization as well as to bilateral relations between our member countries at the highest level. All member countries adopted a summit declaration that points to the goals and future development of our organization", the President said.

Azerbaijan was represented by Chairman of Milli Majlis, Speaker Ogtay Asadov.

BSEC was established in 1999 and includes 12 states: Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Moldova, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.