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    Bosnia and Herzegovina looks to strengthen anti-corruption co-op with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 15:59
    Bosnia and Herzegovina looks to strengthen anti-corruption co-op with Azerbaijan

    Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) looks forward to further strengthening cooperation with the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan in the fight against corruption and organized crime, Acting Minister of Security of Bosnia and Herzegovina Ivica Bosnjak told journalists, Report informs.

    "Crime has no borders, and various types of criminal offenses are often interconnected, including at the international level. We have established very good cooperation with the prosecutor's office of Azerbaijan in matters of information exchange and operational work," he noted.

    According to Bosnjak, studying international experience in the field of countering corruption is of particular importance for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    "Our institutions created to combat corruption and organized crime are relatively young. Therefore, the experience and practice of other states, especially friendly Azerbaijan, are very important to us," he emphasized.

    Bosnjak expressed hope for further expansion of interaction between the two countries, noting that international cooperation is necessary to counter modern criminal threats.

    Fight against corruption Organized crime Bosnia and Herzegovina
    Bosniya və Herseqovina Azərbaycan prokurorluğu ilə əməkdaşlığı genişləndirməyi planlaşdırır
    Босния и Герцеговина планирует расширить сотрудничество с прокуратурой Азербайджана
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