Bora Bayraktar: Türkiye attaches great importance to strategic communication

Türkiye attaches great importance to strategic communication, viewing it not as an auxiliary function but as a key element of state governance, Associate Professor Bora Bayraktar, Head of the Department for Strategic Communications and Crisis Management of the Communications Directorate under the President of Türkiye, said during a panel discussion at the D-8 media forum in Baku.

"We care about strategic communication; it is part of our government. Within our rhetoric, we use a 360-degree integrated, data-driven model that we call the Turkish Communication Model. One of the main principles of government communications is to avoid ambiguous messages," he noted.

According to Bayraktar, in Türkiye the work of the Ministry of Communication, security agencies, regulatory bodies, and public service providers is centralized within a single coordinated network.

"The Directorate is responsible for the consistency of communications both in normal times and during crises. Special attention is paid to constant monitoring and scenario-based planning, which makes it possible to provide early warning and track all communications across the country," he said.