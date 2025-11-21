Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Bora Bayraktar: Türkiye attaches great importance to strategic communication

    Foreign policy
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 16:53
    Bora Bayraktar: Türkiye attaches great importance to strategic communication

    Türkiye attaches great importance to strategic communication, viewing it not as an auxiliary function but as a key element of state governance, Associate Professor Bora Bayraktar, Head of the Department for Strategic Communications and Crisis Management of the Communications Directorate under the President of Türkiye, said during a panel discussion at the D-8 media forum in Baku.

    "We care about strategic communication; it is part of our government. Within our rhetoric, we use a 360-degree integrated, data-driven model that we call the Turkish Communication Model. One of the main principles of government communications is to avoid ambiguous messages," he noted.

    According to Bayraktar, in Türkiye the work of the Ministry of Communication, security agencies, regulatory bodies, and public service providers is centralized within a single coordinated network.

    "The Directorate is responsible for the consistency of communications both in normal times and during crises. Special attention is paid to constant monitoring and scenario-based planning, which makes it possible to provide early warning and track all communications across the country," he said.

    Bora Bayraktar D-8 Media Forum Turkiye strategic communications
    Bora Bayraktar: Türkiyədə strateji kommunikasiyaya böyük əhəmiyyət verilir
    Бора Байрактар: В Турции придают большое значение стратегической коммуникации

    Latest News

    16:14

    Georgia-Azerbaijan trade turnover grows by over 2%

    Infrastructure
    16:01

    Azerbaijan records fivefold growth in butter stockpile

    Industry
    15:47

    Azerbaijan sees increase in cream and sour cream production

    Industry
    15:31

    Lukashenko pardons 31 Ukrainians jailed in Belarus

    Region
    15:21

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 23

    Ecology
    15:07

    OSCE PA Special Representative to visit Armenia

    Region
    14:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan provides jobs for 7,027 residents relocated to liberated lands

    Social security
    14:20

    Vegetable oil production declines in Azerbaijan, margarine output increases

    Industry
    13:58

    Christian group says 315 taken in Nigeria's latest school abduction

    Other countries
    All News Feed