At a time when artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies are rapidly advancing and the global economy is entering a new technological stage, France continues its policy of exploiting colonial territories and keeping local populations under control through law and coercion, forcing them to abandon their native lands, the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) said in a statement.

According to Report, the statement said census results of the indigenous Kanak people in 2019 and 2025 clearly reveal a systemic and deepening demographic decline in Kanaki (New Caledonia):

"In 2019, the permanent population of the territory was 271,407, while in 2025, this figure dropped to 264,596. Over six years, Kanaki's population decreased by 6,811. This decline, equal to about 2.5% demographic reduction, is characterized by more than 1,200 people leaving New Caledonia annually, marking the first demographic downturn in 75 years."

The statement emphasized that alongside the departure of Kanak people, the population structure is aging, while the proportion of children and youth is shrinking, making the demographic decline more pronounced:

"Statistical data show that France deliberately excludes Kanaki from socio-economic development, restricts education and employment opportunities, creates uncertainty about stable future prospects for the local population, worsens socio-economic conditions, limits access to healthcare and public services, denies fair judicial systems, and enforces repressive and discriminatory policing under unlawful directives from the Metropole (France). These factors intensify mass migration trends among Kanak people."

The group stressed that France's policy of relocating Kanak youth - especially politically and economically active groups - to other countries is aimed at weakening local independence movements:

"This policy reduces the proportion of Kanak people in New Caledonia, increases the number of Europeans and other migrants from the Metropole, and ultimately weakens independence demands in referendums. The departure of young, educated, and promising individuals slows local economic development and deepens dependency on France through subsidies, investments, and import reliance. French corporations, especially in the nickel sector, compensate for the shrinking local workforce with workers from France or other foreign migrants. Through this policy, the French government attempts to cover up shortcomings and failures in its domestic politics."

It was also noted that promises made by French President Emmanuel Macron and other senior officials to rebuild Mayotte after the devastating Cyclone Chido in 2024 remain unfulfilled. On January 22, 2026, Overseas Territories Minister Naïma Moutchou announced France's commitment of over €674 million for Mayotte's reconstruction, with a significant portion to be allocated through a special budget line. However, the budget adopted by the French National Assembly on February 2, 2026, contained no such allocation.

As a result, the French leadership has continued its neglect of the island's post-disaster situation, leaving reconstruction financially uncertain and unsupported. This decision is presented as a clear example of France's consistent disregard for its colonial territories, pushing local populations to abandon their homelands.