Belgian historian calls for reparations for Congo's looted heritage

Belgium deprived the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) of much of their cultural heritage during the colonial era and must now pay reparations for the damage caused, said Belgian art historian Anne Wetsi Mpoma, founder and director of the Wetsi Art Gallery, Report informs.

Speaking at the international conference "Belgian Colonialism: Acknowledgement and Responsibility" in Baku, Mpoma emphasized that colonization was not only about economic control but also an attempt to erase the memory and cultural identity of an entire nation.

"If you walk through museums in Belgium today, you will see many artifacts that belong to the Congolese people," she said. "I am working to ensure these cultural treasures are returned to Congo and other African countries. However, this requires support from the governments of African states."

The historian underlined that the harm inflicted by Belgium on the DRC was immense. "Belgium must not only issue an official apology to the Congolese people but also pay reparations for the years of colonial oppression," Mpoma stated.