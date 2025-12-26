Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Bayramov notes existence of 'favorable conditions' for full repeal of Section 907

    Foreign policy
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 16:33
    Bayramov notes existence of 'favorable conditions' for full repeal of Section 907

    Favorable conditions currently exist for the complete repeal of Section 907, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while answering journalists' questions during the presentation of the 2025 outcomes, Report informs.

    The minister said that 2025 has been a very positive and eventful year for Azerbaijan–US relations: "During the Washington meeting, a Section 907 waiver was signed. This is an important step. The adoption of that document was an injustice against our country and an unfounded decision. Azerbaijan considers the continued enforcement of Section 907 illogical."

    Bayramov also referred to the complex legal system in the United States in this context: "As far as I know, an initiative has been put forward to completely repeal Section 907. We believe this will be achieved, as there are currently favorable conditions for it. If the amendment is fully repealed, it will have a very positive impact on Azerbaijan–US relations, as well as on developments in the region."

    Azerbaijan-US relations Section 907 Jeyhun Bayramov
