Bayramov: EU–Azerbaijan ties gained momentum after new Commission formed

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has stated that relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan have gained new momentum in Brussels since the formation of the EU's new Commission in early 2025, Report informs.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Bayramov noted that recent visits by Azerbaijani ministers to Brussels have significantly revitalized dialogue.

"Azerbaijan has been supplying gas to the European market since the end of 2020. Today, our country is among the global leaders in terms of pipeline gas exports. We currently export gas to 14 countries - 12 of them in Europe, and 8 of those are EU member states," Bayramov said.

He also highlighted Azerbaijan's growing efforts in green energy, emphasizing the country's commitment to diversifying its energy portfolio and expanding cooperation in renewable energy.