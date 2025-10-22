Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    Bayramov: EU–Azerbaijan ties gained momentum after new Commission formed

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 14:06
    Bayramov: EU–Azerbaijan ties gained momentum after new Commission formed

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has stated that relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan have gained new momentum in Brussels since the formation of the EU's new Commission in early 2025, Report informs.

    Speaking at a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Bayramov noted that recent visits by Azerbaijani ministers to Brussels have significantly revitalized dialogue.

    "Azerbaijan has been supplying gas to the European market since the end of 2020. Today, our country is among the global leaders in terms of pipeline gas exports. We currently export gas to 14 countries - 12 of them in Europe, and 8 of those are EU member states," Bayramov said.

    He also highlighted Azerbaijan's growing efforts in green energy, emphasizing the country's commitment to diversifying its energy portfolio and expanding cooperation in renewable energy.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Azerbaijan EU Estonia Margus Tsahkna pipeline gas exports
    Ceyhun Bayramov: Avropa İttifaqı - Azərbaycan münasibətlərində canlanma müşahidə olunur
    Джейхун Байрамов: В отношениях Азербайджана и ЕС наблюдается оживление

    Latest News

    15:42

    Charles Veley: Ruins are rapidly turning into thriving cities in Karabakh

    Karabakh
    15:37

    Azerbaijan spent over $3B on defense, national security in 9 months

    Finance
    15:37

    Albania's National Directorate General: Cybersecurity must guard TAP from Caspian to Adriatic - INTERVIEW

    Energy
    15:23

    $1.7B invested in Azerbaijan's liberated lands over three quarters of 2025

    Finance
    15:19

    Azerbaijani and Armenian political experts hold discussions in Istanbul

    Foreign policy
    15:10

    Alen Simonyan hails Geneva meeting with Sahiba Gafarova as positive

    Foreign policy
    15:06

    Mehraj Mahmudov: Karabakh University seeks cooperation with European universities

    Other
    15:06

    One dead, six injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv

    Region
    15:01

    Putin will not attend G20 summit in South Africa personally

    Region
    All News Feed