Bangladesh plans to open embassy in Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 02 December, 2025
- 13:54
Bangladesh is planning to open an embassy in Azerbaijan, Amanul Haq, non-resident Bangladeshi ambassador to Azerbaijan, residing in Ankara, told Report.
During his recent visit to Azerbaijan, the ambassador met with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and other officials from the ministry.
The discussions focused on bilateral and multilateral cooperation opportunities and future development prospects, the ambassador said.
Potential areas for collaboration in the economy, trade, energy, education, and culture were also discussed. The ambassador noted that the possibility of opening a Bangladeshi embassy in Azerbaijan, as well as an Azerbaijani embassy in Bangladesh, was under consideration.
