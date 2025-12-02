Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Bangladesh plans to open embassy in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 13:54
    Bangladesh plans to open embassy in Azerbaijan

    Bangladesh is planning to open an embassy in Azerbaijan, Amanul Haq, non-resident Bangladeshi ambassador to Azerbaijan, residing in Ankara, told Report.

    During his recent visit to Azerbaijan, the ambassador met with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and other officials from the ministry.

    The discussions focused on bilateral and multilateral cooperation opportunities and future development prospects, the ambassador said.

    Potential areas for collaboration in the economy, trade, energy, education, and culture were also discussed. The ambassador noted that the possibility of opening a Bangladeshi embassy in Azerbaijan, as well as an Azerbaijani embassy in Bangladesh, was under consideration.

    Bangladesh Amanul Haq Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov
    Banqladeşlə Azərbaycan qarşılıqlı olaraq səfirlik aça bilərlər
    Азербайджан и Бангладеш планируют взаимное открытие посольств

    Latest News

    15:16
    Photo

    SOCAR, ILO review potential collaboration prospects

    Energy
    15:08

    Estonia to open embassy in Azerbaijan in 2026

    Foreign policy
    15:05

    Azerbaijani MFA: Estonian companies eager to operate in Azerbaijan

    Business
    14:55

    Samsung dominated Azerbaijan's mobile device market in November

    ICT
    14:46

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye strengthen disaster risk reduction cooperation

    Foreign policy
    14:46

    Fitch Ratings updates economic growth forecast for Azerbaijan in 2025

    Finance
    14:42

    Portuguese President Rebelo de Sousa hospitalised following emergency surgery

    Other countries
    14:34
    Photo

    ASAN AI Hub platform presented in Baku

    Domestic policy
    14:04

    EU enhances flood relief for Pakistan with extra €3 million

    Other countries
    All News Feed