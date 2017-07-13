Baku hosts next meeting of Azerbaijan-Morocco intergovernmental commission in October

© Report .az

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ At the end of October, Baku will play host to the regular meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco.

Report was informed by the the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Azerbaijan, Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission from Morocco, Naser Burita will visit Baku.

The embassy noted that exact date and program of the event are being worked out.

From the Azerbaijani side the commission is headed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.