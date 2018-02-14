Baku to host visiting session of Valdai Club

Moscow. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Leading analysts and experts of the western community will take part in the visiting session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Baku. Vice-Rector of Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) for General Affairs, Artem Malgin told the Russian bureau of Report News.

According to him, the heads of the largest Russian energy companies will be involved in the forum.

"MGIMO is one of the founders of the Valdai Club. The dates of the visiting session in Baku are now being agreed upon, which is likely to be held after the presidential elections in the country", Malgin said. Vice-Rector pointed out that the topics of the forthcoming forum will be transport and energy issues and the proper investment of oil and gas revenues in various spheres of the state's life.

"With the example of Baku, we see how the income from oil was invested in the infrastructure of the city, which turned it into one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Probably, now it is time for more targeted investments, for example, in agriculture. Azerbaijan by virtue of its geographical position has always been one of the main centers of production and processing of fruits and vegetables. For all this, a serious analysis is also needed, and the leadership of the republic pushes us to this", said MGIMO Vice-Rector.

According to him, Azerbaijan is becoming an unusual transport hub on the routes from the east to the west and from the north to the south of the continent, which gives unique development opportunities to the country.Among other things, this will be an additional platform for meeting of Western and Russian companies", he added.