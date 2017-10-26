 Top
    Baku to host meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission

    Sides will discuss issues of economic cooperation

    Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission will be held in Baku by late 2017.

    Report informs, Kazakh ambassador to Azerbaijan Beybit Isabayev said at briefing.

    "The meeting of the intergovernmental commission will be held in Baku by this year end. The sides will discuss issues of economic cooperation, as well as specific mechanisms in logistics and ways for their solution will be developed", ambassador said.

